Lava gushes from Philippine volcano as ash spreads to Manila

Red-hot lava is gushing out of a Philippine volcano after a sudden eruption of ash and steam that forced villagers to flee and shut down Manila’s airport, offices and schools.

As forecasters warn a "hazardous explosive eruption is imminent," evacuations are underway in the Philippines following the eruption of the Taal volcano on Sunday, January 12, 2020. (Source: CNN Philippines/Paolo Barcelon)

Clouds of ash blew far north of the Taal volcano, reaching the bustling capital, Manila, and forcing the shutdown of the country’s main airport due to the risk to airplane engines.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said the volcano blasted steam, ash and pebbles up to 10 to 15 kilometers (6 to 9 miles) into the sky in a dramatic escalation of its growing restiveness, which began last year.

Thousands of villagers have fled to safety, but officials say that number could swell to hundreds of thousands.

Some people could not leave their ash-blanketed villages due to a lack of transport and poor visibility, and others refused to leave their homes and farms.

