Late Rev. Wills to be honored with a life-size sculpture

One-third of the funds needed to honor the late Rev. Livingston Wills, commonly known as “Broom Man,” with a statue has been raised and leaders of a non-profit have announced Wednesday that they have commissioned an artist.

Wills was an ordained minister, who was blind and commonly known for walking the streets of Omaha selling straw brooms.

"He was always pleasant and his hard work and kindness inspired those he met," said Marc Kraft, President for Broom Man LTD, the organization sponsoring the project. "We believe it is important to keep the memory of Rev. Wills alive for future generations."

Wills congregation was small, so a portion of his income was supplemented through the brooms he would sell. According to the press release, Wills would often walk as far as 10 miles and in any weather.

According to the press release, sculpture John Lajiba has been commissioned to create the life-size sculpture of Wills. He is locally known for his “Road to Omaha” sculpture at the entry of the TD Ameritrade Park.

The sculpture location is to be determined and the cost is estimated at $100,000 to $120,000.

