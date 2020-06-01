Last day of Nebraska's suspension on evictions worries renters

This is the day so many renters have been dreading, June 1 marks the end of Nebraska’s moratorium on evictions.

This means renters financially hit by the pandemic no longer have that protection. Marcos Guerra has 12 days to get out of his apartment

Today he stood before a judge hoping for a different outcome.

Marcos Guerra said, "I was hoping he'd give me a bit more of a second chance to catch up and do that and everything."

Guerra is trying to catch up after his hours were cut amid the pandemic, he's a delivery person for Amazon.

"Now I’m back to work full time, but there was a point where we had to limit the people going in and out of the distribution center," said Guerra.

He says it’s tough catching up when you live paycheck to paycheck.

"Working for amazon and being paid weekly and everything, that's great, but when it comes to the situation of paying rent and everything -- the COVID situation definitely set me back – drastically," said Guerra.

Last month Governor Ricketts said he would allow eviction cases to start being heard again on June 1. Guerra was one of about 40 cases heard in Douglas County today.

The judge falling in favor of property owners for the majority.

Guerra says his application at another property was denied because of his pending eviction hearing.

Now that it's over with he's hoping to find a place quickly.

"I’m hoping to find another place (snap) soon because I have an increasing credit score and I’m hoping they'll look at that, really," said Guerra.

As of this morning, Douglas County Court had 170 eviction hearings on the docket. They expect that number to continue to rise over the next couple of weeks as property owners begin taking action.

