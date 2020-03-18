2nd community spread COVID-19 case in Omaha, UNMC updates on patients

The second community spread case of COVID-19 in Nebraska was confirmed to be in Omaha on Wednesday, while Nebraska Medicine provided an update on the last patient from February is ready to leave.

The remaining coronavirus evacuee from the Diamond Princess cruise ship will leave the Nebraska Medical Center campus today, officials announced through a press release.

RELATED: Continuing coverage of the coronavirus outbreak

Another evacuee from that ship departed the campus Tuesday. The departure finishes the federal operation supported by UNMC and Nebraska Medicine which began Feb. 7.

Daily updates will no longer be provided by Nebraska Medicine as the pandemic has become a statewide issue, officials said.

Daily updates on the state level can be found at the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services website.