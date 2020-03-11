Las Vegas doctor treats homeless in exchange for good deeds

Dr. Elliot Shin has treated over 16,000 patients at his clinic and none of them have paid a dime.

Operation Hope opened 10 years ago as an urgent care center for the people who live on the city’s streets.

There’s only one catch, Shin requests a letter from each patient, saying they’ll pay it forward with three acts of kindness.

"If you want to end homelessness that doesn’t happen by injecting more money into the situation or more social programs,” Shin said.

“You do need them, but if you do that without love, without true compassion, true care, then all of that is just a waste of time and money."

Patients who come to Operation Hope also can get clean clothes and have a place to store some belongings.

Along with donations, Shin puts his own money into the clinic.

He’s looking for more physicians, nurses and specialists to volunteer at Operation Hope.

