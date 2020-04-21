Largest Kansas prison virus outbreak up to nearly 90 cases

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) - The coronavirus has arrived at a third Kansas correctional facility as the state’s largest prison outbreak grew to include nearly 90 positive cases.

Kansas Department of Corrections Secretary Jeff Zmuda said in a news release that one staff member tested positive Monday at the Topeka Correctional Facility, which is the state’s only all-female prison with a capacity of 948.

Health officials are conducting contact tracing to determine who has been in close contact with the worker.

The largest outbreak is at the Lansing Correction Facility, where 47 staff and 40 inmates are infected.