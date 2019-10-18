Historic Langley Mansion relocated by truck in Seward

The streets of Seward were busy Friday morning with the move of a large historic home through town.

Tieken House Moving from Cordova worked to relocate the large house from its spot on Lincoln Street, near Concordia University, to land northwest of Seward, according to Butler Renovations.

The Langley Mansion, as its called, was built in 1893, according to real estate website Zillow.

The more than 3,400 square-foot property was sold to a new owner in May, according to Zillow.

Butler Renovations said the home will be renovated once it has been settled in its new location on Old Mill Road.