Daily use of touch screens, surfaces leave consumers at risk

Misinformation and myths about the coronavirus are spreading almost as fast as the virus itself, but there are plenty of ways to protect yourself.

Doctors say to wash your hands as frequently as you can to prevent the spread of coronavirus, but do you know how many surfaces you touch daily that could be a risk?

We're talking about these high touch surfaces we put our hands on every day and not even realize it!

How long does the coronavirus survive on these hard surfaces? Right now, doctors say there's no clear answer but CDC experts say it could be up to a full day.

We decided to head out into town to see how many things we touch.

First, we stopped to get gas. We had to touch several buttons and obviously put our hand on the pump.

Ray Mondcollins says he knows thousands of people could have touched this screen before him.

“That's a concern too especially with my debit card, just always hand sanitizer, hand sanitizer,” said Mondcollins.

After gas, we went to the store. At Target, we touched the cart handle. The company now provides disinfectant wipes right when you walk in.

Doctors say wiping any high touch surfaces down before using help could kill bacteria.

At the register, we were greeted with more high touch surfaces that we couldn't avoid. Businesses like Best Buy and Lowes are already sending out newsletters telling customers and staff what they're doing to keep their stores clean.

Finally, we went to get a meal. Most fast-food businesses now have touch screen menus to order. We had to click through several options before getting to the payment screen.

After touching most of these surfaces, I went ahead and used my hand sanitizer. Experts say the virus can even spread on money, they say to wash your hands after you handle it.

