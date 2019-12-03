ORBT concrete pour to restrict lanes on 33rd and Dodge

Westbound traffic will need to watch for more activity Wednesday at the ORBT construction site near 33rd and Dodge streets.

Metro Transit’s ORBT continues construction on their bus stops along Dodge Street and from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday when westbound lanes near 33rd and Dodge streets will be restricted.

UPDATES: ORBT construction areas

ORBT will be conducting concrete pouring for two days during those hours, depending on the weather, at this intersection.

The update comes on the heels of last week's announcement that sidewalk and lane closures would be extended through this month.