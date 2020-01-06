Lane restrictions at 2 busy stretches to last 1 week for maintenance

The City of Omaha Public Works Department is warning of two street restrictions that begin Monday in the Metro.

On Monday, January 6th, at 9 a.m., South 72nd Street between Q and L streets will be restricted to one lane in each direction. A new storm sewer inlet is being placed. The restriction will last seven days, according to the release.

Also on Monday at 9 a.m., South 168th Street between West Center Road and Oak Drive will have various lane restrictions for fiber optic installation. This restriction will also be in effect for seven days, according to the release.

