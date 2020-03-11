Lane restriction gets clarification on 72nd Street near I-80

A lane restriction painted on the pavement has caused confusion on 72nd Street near Interstate-80.

A Six on Your Side Investigation showed us the city wanted drivers to stay over but many drove right over the lines.

So today, a traffic crew placed plastic delineators to make sure there’s no confusion.

The city says the middle lanes got less use and the restrictions force traffic to move over. That will help ease congestion and accidents when traffic merges to get on Interstate-80.

