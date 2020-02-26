Lancaster County investigates rumors of threats to Norris school again on Wednesday

Norris High School is investigating an unsubstantiated rumor of a threat at the school for the second day in a row.

According to Superintendent John Schwartz, they held high school students in class for a short period of time Wednesday afternoon as a precautionary measure.

Schwartz said the threat had no validity.

"We have taken steps today to reinforce our school safety plan and have had additional law enforcement on campus throughout the day," Schwartz said in a message to parents. "The Norris campus is safe."

Meanwhile, on Tuesday morning, a 17-year-old Norris student was ticketed for third-degree assault after he tackled and punched the assistant principal.

The Lancaster County Sheriff said around 9 a.m., the student was in the school parking lot driving recklessly.

LSO said the assistant principal approached the vehicle, and the kid slammed on the brakes, got out, tackled the assistant principal, and began punching him.

Other students and faculty restrained the student, and LSO took him into custody. He was ticketed for third-degree assault.

The assistant principal went to the doctor for cuts and scrapes, LSO said.

Below is a letter sent to families from the Norris Superintendent on Tuesday.

Norris Parents,

Today (Tuesday) we had an incident in our school parking lot between a student and a staff member. The staff member intervened with a student who was driving unsafely in the south lot. The student responded by initiating an altercation with that staff member which resulted in minor injuries to the staff member. There was some subsequent social media activity regarding the incident that has been addressed by local law enforcement and the school. The entire incident was unfortunate and uncommon on the Norris campus. The student involved in this situation faces both legal and school district consequences.

Related to the information above, we had a few students come forward tonight at the basketball game and share concerns with school administrators that they were hearing rumors of threats being made towards the school. We take all rumors involving safety seriously and have shared this information with the Lancaster County Sheriff's Office and they are investigating.

I want you to know that student safety is our greatest priority at Norris. We will have an additional law enforcement presence on campus for peace of mind. Attending school at Norris tomorrow will be as safe as attending any other day.

Sincerely,

John Schwartz

