Lancaster County experiencing new wave of flu activity

LANCASTER COUNTY

After weeks of declining flu activity, Lancaster County is experiencing a new wave. Here is a summary of flu activity in Lancaster County:

Positivity rate increased 18%

Third straight week of increased doctor visits

Hospitalizations increased

School flu activity decreased

1,399 positive tests in Lancaster (199 new from last week)

Most affected age group: 6-12 y/o with 248 this season)

View the latest flu report from the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department HERE.

STATEWIDE

Nebraska continues to report widespread flu activity. Here' a summary of flu activity in Nebraska:

34 deaths (1 pediatric, average age is 71)

14,622 total positive tests (1,300 new this past week)

54% are Influenza A 46% Influenza B

21 Nebraska schools reported an illness absentee rate of 11% or more (3 schools closed due to influenza-like illness)

View the latest flu report from the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services HERE.