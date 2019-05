The Lancaster County Sheriff is looking for the public's help in locating a missing boy.

Authorities say 11-year-old Tyler Long went missing from the area of 23040 SW 142nd street around 12:30 p.m. on Monday near the rural Kramer/Crete area.

Long is 5-feet tall and weighs 90 pounds. He was wearing a pink shirt, blue jeans, and had no shoes.

If you have information, you are asked to contact the Sheriff's Office at 402-441-6500.