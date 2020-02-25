Lancaster County Sheriff's Office understaffed, need to hire at least three more deputies

The Lancaster County Sheriff's Office is halfway done with an effort to add six more Sheriff's deputies.

"That will give us one additional full-time slot 24 hours a day, seven days a week, it'll increase our patrol by one," Sheriff Terry Wagner said.

The deputies are something Wagner told the county board last week is desperately needed, citing that 36 out of 90 shifts last month went under-staffed.

That impacts their ability to do proactive policing, like trying to cut down on speeding and DUI's.

"With population growth, our workforce has to grow," Wagner said.

Lancaster County is expected to hit 440,000 by 2050. When the population increases, Wagner said all of the Sheriff's Office tasks increase too.

Deputies are in charge of courtroom security, inmate transportation, vehicle inspections. And every unattended death investigation in the county.

"There's nothing more important than being trusted to determine the cause of death," Wagner said.

The county investigated more than 1600 natural and undetermined deaths last year. That's almost five a day.

Another time constraint on patrol deputies is the increased demand for forensic and electronic evidence to be collected and analyzed in every case.

"Investigations are also getting more complex and take more time," Wagner said.

So far Sheriff Wagner has been able to hire two of the six needed patrol deputies. They'll hire the third that was most recently approved in the next few months.

Sheriff Wagner said in addition to the six deputies, he'll likely have to add another deputy for vehicle inspections and another to the court security team in the near future.