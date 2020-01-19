Lake McConaughy restrictions delayed after public outcry

The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission is delaying action on a set of restrictions that would drastically limit overnight campers and beachgoers at Nebraska's largest reservoir, Lake McConaughy in western Nebraska.

Commission Director Jim Douglas said Saturday that additional time is needed to consider the suggestions offered by hundreds of people who showed up for a hearing on the proposed rules. Most people at Thursday's meeting said they wanted more law enforcement and greater attention to checkpoints, not limits on access to the lake.

The proposed restrictions were developed following complaints about overcrowding and rowdy behavior last Fourth of July.