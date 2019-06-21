La. woman rehabilitates baby goat after neck and spinal injury

Maggie the Kid is just like any other baby: she drinks from a bottle, wears diapers and loves her mom.

Maggie the Kid in her wheelchair

But things haven’t always been this blissful for the three-and-a-half month old goat.

When Maggie first came to Stefanie Dickerson, she had been to several homes before. Somewhere along the way, she got injured to the point of not being able to walk or even stand up.

“She has an injury to the base of her neck, and the base of her spine, where on the X-ray, about that big, in each spot, it looked like bone was just put through the meat grinder," said Dickerson.

The vet didn’t know if it was possible for Maggie to be rehabilitated and recommended putting her down.

Dickerson decided to try one more thing before making that decision.

She made a sling out of a towel for Maggie, to see if a wheelchair might be an option for her.

That’s when everything changed.

“Even after just thirty minutes in it, she already seemed stronger," Dickerson said. "I mean, she wanted so bad to walk. She was a fighter.”

Dickerson started sharing Maggie’s story on Facebook, and before long, the community had raised enough money to get her a wheelchair.

Now, just months later, Maggie can actually stand up and walk on her own, and she continues to grow stronger each day.

“I would go a couple weeks without seeing anything new, and now it’s every day, something new," Dickerson said. "She goes a little further, she tries a little harder. And it’s her that’s gotten herself this far because of her will and how strong she is.”

Thanks to Dickerson’s willingness to give Maggie a chance, she’s not only gained the ability to walk, but also a lifelong family to walk with.

