La. high school pep rally video depicts violent act; school board investigating

A video of a pep rally at a high school in Calcasieu Parish is stirring up comments from local residents.

A student is seen sporting a fake knife and pretends to cut the neck of the student dressed as the opponent at a pep rally. (Source: Contributed/KPLC/Gray News)

The video, which some viewers may find inappropriate, features dancers from LaGrange High School and another student dressed in the attire of the school’s rival, Washington Marion.

A student in the center is seen sporting a fake knife and pretends to cut the neck of the student dressed as the opponent.

“I saw enough and it’s not pleasant for the eye,” said Floyd Patton, a grandmother in the Lake Area.

“It’s scary for me as a grandmother, to think about what my grandchildren... but its a different age,” Patton said. "I think there’s enough violence in the world without bringing it into the school systems.”

At the end of the dance, the video shows students dragging the opponent to the sidelines after cutting the rival’s neck.

“It’s vulgar too much, I don’t like it,” Kristen Rhorer said. “Definitely too much for sure.”

“I wouldn’t want to be there for sure,” Austin Rhorer said.

The Calcasieu Parish School Board said in a statement that they support friendly competition between schools, but any behavior beyond that will not be tolerated. The incident is currently being investigated and those responsible will be held accountable.

“We do not condone any sort of violence in our schools, simulated or otherwise,” the statement said.

The school board said that state law prohibits them from releasing any disciplinary action that may be taken as a result of the investigation.

