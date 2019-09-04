La Vista restaurant and drinking tax passed Tuesday by City Council

The city of La Vista’s proposed Restaurant and Drinking Places occupation tax has passed Tuesday by the Mayor and City Council.

The ordinance is to implement a 1.5% tax on the gross receipts of any place in the city that sells an eating or drinking experience. A press release from La Vista City Council lists, cafes, bakeries, coffee shops, food trucks, caterers and restaurants inside grocery stores and gas stations as examples for the tax.

This means a $50 bill at a restaurant would see an added 75 cents.

According to the release, the annual collection is estimated at about $700,000 and will be used to serve the cities’ rapid growth, public infrastructure, and additional staff.

The tax was originally opposed by Governor Pete Ricketts when he took to Twitter saying the tax would be bad for families and businesses.

Mayor Doug Kindig combated with the Governor’s opinion saying that the city is seeing tremendous growth and the money would be invested back into the community.

The tax will go into effect on October 1, 2019.

