La Vista mother discovers knife at children's playground

A La Vista mother is sharing concerns about what she found at Triangle Park where she often takes her kids to play.

A La Vista mother found a butterfly knife on the Triangle Park playground, 6/11/20

Kelsey Burcaw and her fiancé took their children to the park Thursday evening, but what should have been an enjoyable day took a scary turn.

Burcaw said she watched the kids, ages 2 and 5, climb through one of the playground tubes and quickly saw something was not right.

"I noticed as they crawled through that tunnel that a piece on top of the tube moved which had to mean something was inside of it, so I went to parent mode," Burcaw said. "When I went over there I found a knife set across the top sticking down into the tube."

She noticed the butterfly knife move as the kids crawled through the tube. While they were not hurt, Burcaw believes the knife was put there to do harm.

“I immediately was just blown away that someone would do this. It’s disturbing and disgusting, especially to target children who don’t know any better,” she said. "My 2 year-old could have picked it up and just now known."

She wants the person responsible to come forward.

“I definitely want to know who did it. It’s not okay and if my girls would have been harmed it would have been really upsetting,” she said.

La Vista Police said they found more than the butterfly knife.

“There was a mask that was left at the scene along with a pocket knife,” said La Vista Police Chief Bob Lausten. “This is absolutely ridiculous and idiotic. Why someone would want to do something like that, with the potential to injure a child intentionally, makes absolutely no sense."

Officers checked the other playgrounds in La Vista to make sure nothing dangerous was left on any of them. They also canvassed the neighborhood to find out if nearby residents saw anything suspicious or caught activity on home surveillance cameras.

Burcaw is thankful her kids are okay, and she’s urging other parents to always be aware of their surroundings.

“Check the playground before your kids play. This is something I never would have thought to do before this happened to us but definitely check the playground. That’s just what kind of time we’re living in,” she said.

The mask police found at the scene has a skeleton on it. Lausten hopes someone recognizes it and calls police.

La Vista police say the items were left at the Triangle Park playground sometime after Wednesday evening.

If you recognize the knives, or the mask, call the La Vista Police Department or La Vista Crimestoppers.