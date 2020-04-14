La Vista cafe donates food to healthcare workers

The pandemic has forced many businesses to make hard decisions. Some have closed and let their employees go. One La Vista restaurant got a second chance and now they're paying it forward

These medical providers at CHI Midlands wearing masks and smiles.

Beth McKelvey a Pharmacist said, "Getting food always lifts people's spirits."

Just a few miles away, at Jimbo's Diner, tables are empty, but the restaurant is busy. A blessing after coronavirus caused the restaurant to temporarily lay off employees.

Bill Harvey, the owner of Keno La Vista said, "It was nice to be able to give those people a call and say they're back on the payroll and working again."

Bill Harvey is an owner. He says a federal loan helped them get back to work, and now they have one thing in mind. Pay it forward.

"You've got to be able to help people when you're in a position to do that. Even though this is a very difficult time for our company, a very difficult time for our community, we know there are people out there dealing with even more difficulty like our health care workers. They are right on the frontlines with this crisis," said Harvey.

So while seats may be empty here, they're about to be filled at CHI Midlands. Jimbo's has cooked 100 meals to donate.

"I think what we're hoping for today is to just brighten their day a little bit, lighten their load, and help them get through this crisis," said Harvey.

Candy Fike a registered nurse said, "It just makes the whole day. You can see everyone's face light up when we say 'there's food.'"

One by one, dozens of health care workers grabbed a box of food with smiles on their faces. Mission accomplished.

