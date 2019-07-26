La Vista City Council considering a restaurant and drinking places tax

La Vista, Neb. is considering implementing a restaurant and drinking places occupation tax to promote fiscal strength within the community.

According to the La Vista city council press release, the demand for resources, rapid growth, public infrastructure, and pressure for additional staff is inspiring the possible 1.5% tax on places that sell food and drink.

The tax will come from a restaurant's gross receipts and will include any place that sells an eating or drinking experience. The press release lists, cafes, bakeries, coffee shops, food trucks, caterers and restaurants inside grocery stores and gas stations.

According to the city, the annual collection is estimated at about $700,000.

The City Council will consider the tax at the meeting on August, 20 in the La Vista City Hall at 6 p.m.

More information can be found here.

