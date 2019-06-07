LSO: Stolen credit cards, strip reading devices found during traffic stop

The Lancaster County Sheriff's Office said they arrested two men from Illinois on Interstate 80 for criminal possession of a transaction device.

LSO said the arrests were made on Thursday when deputies conducted a traffic stop for following too closely near mile marker 396.

Sherrif Terry Wagner said deputies suspected criminal activity and searched the vehicle, finding $13,000 worth of brand new items along with credit card strip reading devices. They also found credit cards not matching the two men's information.

21-year-old Quentin Mathews and 24-year-old Mark Woodberry were both arrested for criminal possession of a transaction device.

