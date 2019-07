An inmate escaped from the Regional Center in Lincoln today.

Pavel Kislyak, 44, escaped from the Regional Center on Monday and is believed to be between Highway 77 and SW Pioneers Boulevard to Old Cheney, according to a tweet by the Lincoln Police Department.

Kislyak is 5-foot 9 and 210 pounds. He has brown eyes and brown hair. Kislyak was last seen wearing a blue sweatshirt and pants.