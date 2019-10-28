Lincoln Police identify 22-year-old who died after fall from parking garage

Lincoln Police have identified a 22-year-old man who died after accidentally falling from a parking garage near 7th and N streets early Sunday morning.

LPD said Dane LeClair, 22, was found deceased on the sidewalk around 9:30 a.m. on Sunday.

LeClair fell accidentally from a parking garage fourth floor around 3:40 a.m., police said.

LeClair is from New York and graduated from Loyola Chicago in 2019.

According to a University of Nebraska spokesperson, LeClair was a UNL student and an athletics department student worker.

Police said they are still unsure what led to the fall, but they are reviewing surveillance footage.

LeClair was a graduate student manager for the Nebraska volleyball team. Head Coach John Cook released the following statement:

"The Nebraska volleyball family is devastated to learn of the tragic passing of one of our graduate student managers, Dane LeClair. From the moment Dane joined our program this summer, he made a lasting positive impact on all of us with his big smile and friendly personality. Dane brought a lot of energy to our team, and our players and staff will greatly miss him."

The dean of the College of Business also released the following statement to 1011 NOW:

"We are saddened to hear about the death of MBA student Dane Leclair of Pittsford, N.Y. The Nebraska Business community offers our deepest condolences to his family and friends," Dr. Kathy Farrell, James Jr. and Susan Stuart Endowed Dean of the College of Business.