Alcohol played factor in crash near Pioneers Park, according to LPD

Lincoln Police say alcohol likely played a role in a crash near Pioneers Park on Sunday.

According to an LPD accident report, the 22-year-old driver of the vehicle slid off a snow-covered road and struck a tree.

According to the passenger of the vehicle, the car slid off East Park Road and collided with the tree while trying to leave the park. The passenger said a white Chevy pickup was chasing them.

The driver, Erik Ackman, of Lincoln, was hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries and was also cited for DUI

