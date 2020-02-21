LPD: Man cited after taking substance, smashing through bank's glass entrance

A 20-year-old man was cited by Lincoln Police after smashing through the glass entrance of First National Bank in downtown Lincoln.

It happened around 1 a.m. Friday at the bank near 13th and N Streets.

Police said the man had taken some sort of substance and had an episode. He then broke out the glass around the front entrance.

Officers found the suspect inside a bathroom in the bank. He was then taken to the hospital with minor injuries.