LPD: Traffic violation leads to arrest on multiple charges related to drugs, weapons

A traffic signal violation lead police to arrest a Lincoln man on several drug and weapon related charges.

Lincoln Police Officer Luke Bonkiewicz said police pulled 29-year-old Shane Vernon over near 48th and Benton after he made an illegal turn.

Bonkiewicz said once the officer started talking to Vernon they smelled marijuana, and told Vernon to exit.

He said Vernon struggled with the officer and kept putting his hands in his pockets.

After more officers arrived to help contain Vernon, Bonkiewicz said the man was arrested without further incident

.

Bonkiewicz said officers found 3.5 prescription pills, two grams of marijuana, 1.2 grams of suspected meth, several syringes and brass knuckles.

Vernon was arrested for three counts of possession of controlled substance, possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person, possession of a concealed weapon, resisting arrest, possession of marijuana and the traffic violation.

