LPD Officer surprised on birthday when military son comes home

It's a video circulating on social media with more than 8,000 views, of a Lincoln Police Officer getting a birthday surprise.

(Source: KOLN).

But it wasn't just any surprise, it's his son returning home after being stationed in Virginia for months.

It is a video that brought tears to a lot of people's eyes.

Officer Jesse Hilger has served LPD for over 15 years.

His son Jaren is in the Army and he has been gone for over six months.

"It was rough. It was rough. It was particularly hard watching his mother because she was really struggling,” said Jesse Hilger.

Until last Friday.

A video shows Jaren Hilger walking through the Lincoln Police Department to surprise his dad after being apart for months.

Jaren has been stationed in Virginia for advanced individual training.

After graduating from boot camp, Jesse wasn't sure when he was going to see his son again. But Jaren had a plan for his dad's birthday.

"He telling me that he didn't know when he was going to be home for sure, I just figured he didn't know for sure,” said Jesse.

"I was like perfect plan, he is not going to know, I'm going to be really excited. And I thought about how I was going to do it. It was something to clear my head at night when I wasn't working or in school,” said Jaren.

You can see in the video the happiness on his dads face in the video.

A day that didn't start the best, ended better than he could've imagined.

"To have him show up, that was rejuvenation to my soul. To have my boy back,” said Jesse.

"It's different saying I love you in person, you can say it over the phone all you want. But it's so much more genuine and means so much more in person,” said Jaren.

The pair tells 10/11 NOW, they now plan on spending a lot of time together over the holidays now that they are reunited.