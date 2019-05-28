LPD: Man on drugs assaults officer during arrest

Lincoln Police arrested an 18-year-old after he assaulted an officer while being detained.

Lincoln Police arrested an 18-year-old after he assaulted an officer while being detained. (Photo Courtesy LPD)

LPD said on Monday, officers were called to the area of 9th and Harrison streets on a report of a man on drugs walking in the street and hitting vehicles.

Witnesses said the man jumped into a car through a window and claimed he was being chased by a man with a gun.

When officers contacted the man, later identified as Austin Rohl, 18, he had blood on his body was wearing only underwear.

When an officer tried to take him into custody, he began fighting and assaulting the officer, police said.

After Rohl was taken into custody, he was cited and released to the hospital.