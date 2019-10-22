LPD: Lincoln woman ditched car in creek after hit-and-run

A Lincoln woman is facing several felonies after a fatal hit-and-run on Friday night.

21-year-old Casey Maxfield is accused of hitting and killing 41-year-old Tina Mortensen. The incident happened around 8:30 p.m. on Friday near 10th and South Street.

Maxfield posted 10% of her $50,000 bond to get out of jail on Monday. She has been charged with failing to stop and render aid and tampering with evidence.

According to her arresting documents, Maxfield was heading north when she knowingly hit a person and continued on. Officers say she then drove her car into Salt Creek near 70th and Cornhusker. According to officials, Maxfield ditched the vehicle by putting a rock on the gas pedal.

Hours later, Maxfield turned herself into the police.