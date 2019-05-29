LPD: Drunk man arrested for driving the wrong way on O Street during Cruise Night

Lincoln Police cited a man for DUI and a slew of other charges after he sped away from officers in the middle of Cruise Night on O Street, narrowly avoiding an accident.

LPD said on May 25 around 9:15 p.m., an officer was parked near 37th and O Street during Cruise Night and noticed a blue Mazda driving with no headlights.

The officer pulled over the vehicle near 44th and O Street, and the driver, Daniel Thomas, 36, showed signs of intoxication, police said.

The officer saw an opened bottle of alcohol, according to LPD, and when he was asked to step out of the car, Thomas accelerated back onto O Street.

Thomas drove westbound in the eastbound lanes, and narrowly avoided a head-on collision before pulling into a parking lot off O Street, police said.

Thomas ran from the vehicle on foot but was taken into custody a short time later.

He refused a breath sample for DUI, police said, but was arrested for operating a motor vehicle to avoid arrest, DUI, refusal of a chemical test, obstructing a peace officer, possession of marijuana less than an ounce, open alcohol container, no operator’s license, no insurance, and no headlights after dark.

