LNK woman first in the state to finish 50 marathons in under four hours

Running a marathon is a feat in itself but one Lincoln woman she’s part of an elite group of runners.

In just seven years Missy Peters competed in marathons in all 50 states and finished all of them in under four hours.

Missy Peters marathon medal collection is so heavy that when she brought it out to show, the sheer weight of it broke the straps of the bag she stores them in but it wasn’t always this way.

“When I first started running I couldn’t even run for three minutes at a time without being winded and having to stop and walk,” said Peters.

She started running as a way to raise money for charity through work.

During one of her first marathons a glance at another runner’s shirt set the tone for her running career.

“When I got to about 10 I saw somebody wearing a shirt that said 50 state club and I thought that would be a great way to see the United States,” said Peters. “At that time I was not running it in under four hours.”

In 2012 she reached her goal of a sub-four marathon, which she accomplished in Omaha.

In October of this year she crossed the finish line in her 50th and final marathon of the challenge.

“My last state was Maine,” said Peters. “It was my Achilles heel and I wasn’t able to finish a sub-four probably three times I attempted to.”

Peters is now the first woman from Nebraska and the 25th woman in the world to accomplish this feat.

She says she feels blessed to be a part of the elite group.

“I think the best advice I could give is just go, try,” said Peters. “If you put in the work and you stay dedicated and persistent to the goal you can absolutely achieve anything.”

