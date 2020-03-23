LIVE at 2PM: Nebraska's response to COVID-19

LINCOLN, Neb. Monday afternoon, Governor Pete Ricketts will provide an update on steps taken by the State of Nebraska to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
You can watch this press conference live on air and here on our website and app at 2 p.m.
