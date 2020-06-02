LIVE at 2PM: Lincoln Police and community leaders to remember George Floyd

Tuesday afternoon, Lincoln Police Chief Jeff Bliemeister and a group of police officers will meet with community leaders at the George Floyd memorial located at the Malone Community Center near Vine Street and Antelope Valley Parkway.

LPD officers will place flowers before the memorial and kneel for a moment of silence to remember George Floyd, a 46-year-old unarmed black man who died after a white Minnesota police officer knelt on his neck for up to nine minutes.

Police said the moment is intended to recognize and acknowledge law enforcement’s past misconduct and the role that the police profession has played in society’s historical mistreatment of communities of color.

"Equally important, the moment is also intended to convey LPD’s commitment to treat every person with dignity and respect while protecting and serving all people in the Lincoln community," Lincoln Police said in a news release.

We will have live coverage of this demonstration on 1011now.com at 2 p.m.