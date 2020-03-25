LIVE: Mayor announces new restrictions after first community spread COVID-19 case confirmed in Lincoln

City of Lincoln officials announced the first case of community spread of COVID-19 in Lincoln.

The first case of community spread is the third confirmed case of COVID-19 in Lincoln. The individual is currently quarantined.

LLCHD is now monitoring 188 individuals and reports 146 negative tests and 3 positive with two cases pending. Nebraska now has 1,304 negative tests and 62 confirmed cases of COVID-19.

Lincoln Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird also announced new restrictions to go into place at 8 a.m. on Thursday.

Included in those restrictions are that gatherings of ten or more people are not allowed and the restriction can be enforced by the law.

Baird said enforcement will start by the health department asking groups to disperse or businesses to comply, but Lincoln Police can issue a citation if individuals do not comply.

Lincoln Police Chief Jeff Bliemeister said non-compliance is a city misdemeanor if within city limits, and is punishable by six months in jail or a $500 fine.

To report non-compliance, people are asked to use the UPLNK app.