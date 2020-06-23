CWS unveils new interactive touchscreen display

College World Series of Omaha, Inc. is unveiling a new interactive touchscreen outside of TD Ameritrade Park to bring a CWS experience to the public all year round.

The screen will be a 65-inch touchscreen outside of the stadium's southwest wall near gate 1.

The screen will offer interactive facts, CWS history, ticket information, game and weather updates, visuals inside the stadium, and a map of the surrounding areas.

CWS of Omaha Inc.'s Executive Director Kathryn Morrissey and a representative from the computer software company SectorNow will present the new screen at 10 a.m.