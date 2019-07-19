LIVE: How hot is it? Watch our crayons melt as the temperature rises

Today's First Alert forecast calls for extreme heat and humidity, with temperatures rising to 100 degrees — but feeling more like 110.

CRAYON MELT UPDATE: It's a little past 1 p.m. on Friday, July 19, 2019, and our thermometer is showing 100+ degrees. Will they melt soon?

To help illustrate what that heat can do — and to help us all make it through this HOT Friday afternoon — we've put up an outdoor livestream to see how long it will take for the sweltering heat to melt a pack of crayons.

Any guesses?

At a few minutes past 1 p.m., some of the crayons were well above the 120-degree mark — and some of the colors are glistening.

