LIVE -- Henry Doorly Zoo provides sea lion exhibit update

Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium has resumed work on the sea lion exhibit. The Zoo is live to give an update.

Gemini, 9, and her pup, born Wednesday, June 12, 2019. (Courtesy of Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium)

The Zoo re-opened following pandemic concerns on June first with restrictions.

At the last report, the Zoo's state of the art sea lion exhibit was scheduled to be unveiled by Labor Day 2020.

The sea lion's new home is a 27.5 million dollar oasis where the bears used to be. According to the Zoo, the new sea lion exhibit will offer a one of a kind, ocean simulated experience for the sea lions.