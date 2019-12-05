UNMC, NebMed expansion to further research, treatments for emerging global health needs

Over the next decade, Nebraska Medicine and the University of Nebraska Medical Center plan to build a new state-of-the-art facility on the medical center campus, leaders announced Thursday.

According to the release, the project — "building on the success of the Fred & Pamela Buffett Cancer Center and numerous other successful projects" — doesn't yet have a name but may include multiple new buildings to go up on the northwest corner of the current medical center campus. Research towers, inpatient care, expanded clinical trials, and new medical technologies that could become a magnet for medical tourists are just a few of the possibilities for the project.

"Since the West Africa Ebola outbreak in 2014, Nebraska Medicine has led the world in bio preparedness efforts," said James Linder, MD, CEO of Nebraska Medicine. "This new facility would be a quantum leap forward in that regard. So we're not only advancing training, education, research, and patient care, but we are also surging forward in the emerging fields of bio preparedness."

The release states that cost is still unknown but early estimates see a range of $1-2 billion. Architectural renderings and specifics are also not yet available.

The facility is also expected to further partnerships between the medical and public sectors that "may lead to new opportunities to collaborate with the federal government," the news release states.

"This type of collaboration could develop space, which would normally serve as inpatient care, which could also be available to treat military and civilian federal employees in times of national or global need," the release states.

