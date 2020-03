The Douglas County Health Department will be holding a press conference live at 3:30 p.m. to update the public on the state of COVID-19 in the area.

The DCHD confirmed two long-term care residents of the Douglas County Health Center were positive for COVID-19 on Saturday.

In a statement issued Sunday, the DCHD said the two are being monitored in isolation and are in stable condition.

Families of all residents have been notified.