LIVE AT 2PM: Omaha Mayor Stothert to present State of the City

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) -- Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert is planning to give her State of the City address Friday afternoon in the city's Legislative Chambers.
While no preview of her address was given, the biggest topics facing her administration the past year have included:
- The Riverfront Revitalization project has transformed Gene Leahy Mall
- ORBT rapid-transit bus route construction along Dodge Street
- Flooding along the Missouri River
- $200 million bond proposal for street improvements
- Shared Electric Scooter Pilot Program
