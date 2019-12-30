LIVE AT 10AM: Gretna fatal crash update

The Sarpy County sheriff’s and attorney’s offices gave an update Monday morning on the investigation into the June 17 crash that left four Gretna High School students dead and a fifth hospitalized.

The victims of a fatal crash in Sarpy County last June, from left: Alexandria Minardi, 15, deceased; Addisyn Pfeifer, 16, deceased; Kloe Odermatt, 16, deceased; Roan Brandon, 15, injured; Abigail Barth, 16, deceased. (Source: Sarpy County Sheriff's Office)

Sheriff Jeff Davis said Monday that during the course of more than 400 hours of investigation into scene of — and circumstances leading up to — the fatal June crash and the scene near the intersection of 180th Street and Platteview Road, 97 tips had led authorities to conduct about 40 interviews and serve 22 search warrants.

"While all of this did not lead to the source of the alcohol in this accident, we have made 12 additional arrests of teens who shoplifted from two Gretna area stores," he said.

The investigation revealed that teens at a party happening the same night as the crash had been using clear plastic water bottles to conceal alcohol, but none of the girls in the vehicle attended the party, authorities said.

Investigators said they have no concrete information to allow for any criminal charges to be pursued in relation to the crash.

In July, investigators said the driver of the vehicle in the crash was legally drunk and driving at speeds exceeding 90 mph.

Anyone with any information about the crash is asked to contact Sarpy County authorities — anonymously or otherwise — via Crime Stoppers at 402-592-STOP.

