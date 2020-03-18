LIVE 4PM>> Mayor Stothert press conference

Updated: Wed 2:26 PM, Mar 18, 2020

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) -- Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert and Douglas County Health Department Director Dr. Adi Pour will have a news conference at 4:15 p.m. about community response to the coronavirus pandemic.

 