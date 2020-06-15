Omaha's LGBTQ community celebrates Supreme Court ruling protecting jobs

Members of the LBGTQ community and beyond are celebrating a landmark decision by the Supreme Court, protecting LGBTQ people from job discrimination.

“I’ve actually been fired from jobs for being LGBTQ because there weren’t any protections,” said Eli Rigatuso, an LBGTQ advocated, who’s spent a lifetime battle in battle, defending his sexual orientation and gender identity.

The Supreme Court ruled Monday it is unlawful to fire or deny someone a job based on sexual orientation and gender identity.

“Relief, tears,” said Rigatuso of his reaction to the ruling. “Maybe this is like some sort of collective release of some of the pain.”

Twenty-one states have laws already protecting LGBTQ people from job discrimination; Nebraska is not one of them. Last year state lawmakers struck down a bill that would have done so.

“This is a really important decision for Nebraska because it will apply with full force across all 50 states to ensure that our existing federal law is strong and clear,” said Danielle Conrad, Executive Director, ACLU of Nebraska.

Rigatuso is hopeful the Supreme Court ruling will help prevent others facing discrimination.

“When I came out as trans in 2015 I suffered at the hands of the folks who were managing me and some of the folks who are at my current place of employment,” said Rigatuso, noting it’s taken a lot of advocating but he’s now accepted at work.

“I shouldn’t have had to go through everything that I went through to be seen, honored, and valued for the work product,” said Rigatuso. “My work identity is completely separate from the work that I do.”

Monday morning the Omaha and Lincoln chambers of commerce, along with other local organizations including business leaders, and non-profits, came out in support of the ruling, calling it, “a turning point for fairness and equality in our nation and Nebraska workplaces should be welcoming for everyone and all workers should feel safe to be their authentic selves.

“I would really encourage all Nebraska leaders to take a hard look at this decision and to work together to update our local and state law to align with this federal decision and send a clear and unequivocal message that Nebraska is for everyone,” said Conrad.