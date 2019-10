Lincoln Fire and Rescue battled a large fire inside a warehouse in northeast Lincoln on Tuesday.

LFR was called to 8301 N 58th Circle, near 56th Street and Arbor Road, around 11:15 a.m.

Upon arrival, crews could see heavy black smoke coming from a business in the area.

LFR said the inside of a warehouse caught on fire, but they are unsure what caused the blaze.

The fire inspector is waiting for a structural engineer to ensure the roof is safe before investigating.