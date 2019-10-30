Kwik Shop robbery in Bellevue possibly tied to several in Omaha

Officers were called to a reported robbery at a Kwik Shop near 42nd and Harrison streets.

According to a release, the clerk reported that two males entered the store wearing plastic gloves early Monday morning. One man was reported in black and dark grey, wearing a mask and a hoody. The second was dressed in all black with a mask and a hoody.

The release states that one man took phones from the clerk and the store while the other suspect demanded money from the register.

The clerk reported the suspect gestured as though he had a weapon but no weapon was seen. The suspects then gathered the money and some cigarettes and left the scene.

According to the release, the robbery may be tied to a string that occurred in Omaha earlier in the night.