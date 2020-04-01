Kroc Center supplies learning kits to kids learning from home

Hundreds of metro kids are getting much needed educational kits to help kids while they're learning at home because of the coronavirus.

It's all part of a drive-thru learning initiative from the Omaha Salvation Army Kroc Center.

There are nearly 800 of these learning kits going into the hands of metro students.

While they are out of school, the Kroc Center is working hard to make sure they have the tools to continue to learn.

So, a few employees created these learning kits.

The kits go by grade level and all include an age-appropriate activity for each day of the week, a book, and a puzzle.

These bags are stocked with essentials like a toothbrush, toothpaste and even a coupon for a free meal.

The Kroc Center says these kits are helping families get through this difficult time.

"I think right now when it's just so hard with social distancing and with trying to find ways that you can get outside of your house, this has been a huge thing for families to come out and do. It provides just kind of light in the middle of big darkness right now, so it's been very good I think,” said Kevin Boesinger, the education director.

Families will be able to get kits until 6 o'clock tonight at the Kroc Center in South Omaha.

The Kroc Center says they plan to have learning kits available for families until they run out of supplies.

