Krispy Kreme tells Minnesota man to quit his Iowa doughnut runs

A young Minnesota entrepreneur who spotted a hole in the doughnut marketing landscape says he's been told to put the brakes on his Krispy Kreme runs into Iowa.

Jayson Gonzalez, of Champlin, Minnesota, has been making weekend trips to a Krispy Kreme store in Clive, Iowa. He'd pack his car with boxes of doughnuts, head north and deliver them to his customers around the Twin Cities.

Less than a week after the St. Paul Pioneer Press reported about his road trips, Gonzalez said he got a phone call from Krispy Kreme's Nebraska office telling him to stop selling the company's doughnuts in Minnesota. Krispy Kreme stores left Minnesota 11 years ago.

His Krispy Kreme-craving-clientele got word in a Facebook post on Halloween that this weekend's run had been sprinkled with objections and scrubbed.

Gonzalez wrote, "Hi all! I bear some bad news. Unfortunately the run for this Saturday will not be taking place, as I have been told I have to shut down operations."

According to the Pioneer Press Gonzalez said he was told his sales created a liability for the North Carolina-based company.

Jayson seems to be taking this all in stride and he appears to believe his enterprising side hustle might even set the stage for brighter lights in his future.

"Life happens," he wrote in his Facebook post, and he mused that it might just be a sign that he's destined for other opportunities.

Krispy Kreme did not immediately return an Associated Press email for comment Sunday.