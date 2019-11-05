Krispy Kreme makes Minnesota doughnut courier an offer

The Minnesota college student looking to make a few bucks delivering doughnuts from Iowa may have a sweet deal in place, according to the doughnut chain.

Photo: Brett Jordan / CC BY 2.0

"There's no other doughnut that compares. The glaze, the taste, everything about it is just delicious."

Jayson Gonzalez, 21, of Champlin, loves Krispy Kreme, but he and his fellow Minnesotans haven't had a store in their state for 11 years.

"We used to always go, especially when I was little," he said.

The closest shops are in Nebraska and Iowa.

Six months ago, the college student and soccer coach had an excuse to make the four-hour trek.

"We had a big huge Iowa tournament, and me being a Krispy Kreme fanatic — I knew there was going to be a Krispy Kreme in Iowa — so I listed a Facebook post on the marketplace saying, 'Hey, if you want some Krispy Kremes, let me know.' "

It was a huge hit. With more than 300 replies, the young entrepreneur was soon rolling in dough.

His doughnut runs begin at 2 a.m. when he starts the four-hour drive to Iowa. He ends around 8 p.m. when he's made his last delivery. It's $17 for a dozen glazed donuts and $20 for other flavors he lists in advance.

He said he's been able to make about $600 dollars each time.

But just before his 20th doughnut run last week, Gonzalez said a Krispy Kreme manager asked him to shut down his operation.

"A lot of customers were really upset, and I don't blame them," he said. "I was a little upset, too."

For Gonzalez, this was about more than a deep love for doughnuts: He's trying to pay his way through school so he can graduate debt-free, a goal Krispy Kreme now says they want to help him achieve.

On Monday, the company said they only intended to stop Gonzalez temporally to "ensure product quality and regulatory compliance."

They announced that they "are happy to work with Jayson as an independent operator" and that they'll be "donating 500 dozen doughnuts when he re-starts his business."

Pretty sweet news for "Krispy Kreme run Minnesota" fans.

"I can fully operate as an independent operator — doing what I love to do — bringing donuts back to Minnesotans and making people happy again," Gonzalez said.

CNN contributed to this report.